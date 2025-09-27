Sonic Team wants to "bring a new experience" for the hedgehog's next adventure

The last major Sonic game released was Sonic X Shadow Generations, which premiered just under a year ago. It basically consisted of two separate titles, namely a remaster of 2011's Sonic Generations and a brand new adventure featuring Shadow.

Recently, many have hoped that the next Sonic title would be a remake of Sonic Adventure, but Sonic Team boss Takahashi Iizuka shot down that idea this summer. In a new interview with the BBC, Iizuka explains why he doesn't want to make a Sonic Adventure remake, and also comments on what he wants for the premise of the next adventure with the speed-loving hedgehog:

"Instead of using all that time and energy to remake a game that people have already experienced, we could make a brand new game instead.

I think the team is really interested in taking that same amount of time and energy and effort to really bring a new experience to the players."

In the same interview, he also mentions that modern technology allows Sonic Team to offer "richer, more complex, more interesting worlds." It therefore stands to reason that the next Sonic game will be precisely that: a new experience with a larger and more interesting game world.

At present, no Sonic platform game has been announced, but just the day before yesterday, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds was released, a Mario Kart challenger featuring Sonic and his friends - including several guest appearances from characters such as Mega Man. You can read our review of that game at this link.