Sonic Team: "There's currently no plans" for a Sonic Adventure remake

After the Dreamcast died a premature death in 2001, Sonic the Hedgehog fell into a real slump with one crappy game after another. Many thought that his speed simply did not come into its own in three dimensions, but the fact is that Sonic Team, working at gunpoint, delivered two really good Sonic games to the Dreamcast; Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2.

Since Sega has opened the door to remasters and remakes with Sonic Colors and Sonic X Shadow Generations (as well as rumors of Sonic Heroes), many have hoped for remakes of Sonic Adventure so more people can relive his heyday on Sega's last in-house console. But... apparently we can stop hoping for this.

In an interview with Shacknews, Sonic Team boss Takahashi Iizuka explains that this is out of the question because it would take an inordinate amount of work to get it right:

"I do hear that a lot. I really am appreciative for everyone who likes the Sonic Adventure series, but when I think about what it would take to kind of bring that game up to the standards and expectations of what the modern gaming audience would want, I think it would be about as much time and energy as it would to make a new title. Part of me is thinking maybe I should just make a brand new title and that's why there's currently no plans."

He's not saying it can't ever happen, but if there are no plans, it means that at least for the next five years, we can forget about it, even if Sonic Team were to come to their senses. Just last year, however, the same Iizuka hinted that he might consider making Sonic Adventure 3, so maybe there is some hope for this at least.

How do you see it yourself, do you remember Sonic Adventure and would you want to play a remake?