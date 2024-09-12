Sonic Team says they would "love to do" a Sonic Advance collection

Last year saw the release of the brilliant Sonic Origins Plus collection, which included the hedgehog's Mega Drive classics (and Sega CD) as well as the Sonic titles from Game Gear. We gave the collection a very positive review and think it's a title that should be on every respectable gaming shelf - but there are still several games fans are asking for that weren't included.

This includes the Sonic Adventure titles from the Dreamcast, but also the three Advance games released for the Game Boy Advance, which seem to be largely forgotten by Sega. But maybe there's a chance we can relive these classics once again. When VGC interviewed Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka and asked about the matter, he replied optimistically that he would like to re-release them:

"There's currently no plans for the Sonic Advance series to be remade or remastered, but we don't know what the future holds.

"Katsuyuki Shigihara was a director on Sonic Origins, which took Sonic 1, 2, 3 and CD, and we remastered that and brought it out for fans to enjoy. And if we have the chance, if there's an opportunity for the Advance series to also get that treatment, or whatever circumstances may pop up, we'd love to do it."

And with that said, fingers crossed. How interested are you in revisiting the Sonic Advance trilogy again in a modern game collection?