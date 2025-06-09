Sonic Team: "Leaks can ruin the plans and potentially ruin the content"

HQ

During Summer Game Fest, Sega finally revealed when the upcoming Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be released, and also took the opportunity to present a number of guest characters, a new trailer, and cross-play.

However, some of this information had already been leaked prior to the event, and in a VGC interview with Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka, the discussion turned to leaks, with the latter stating that such actions can have drastic consequences as there are often plans associated with such information. He also stated:

"And many of those who leak this information ruin the experience. They ruin the plans that people have made. When it comes to licensed content, leaks can sometimes ruin a deal, and then you can't do certain things because someone has leaked something.

We realize that many people really, really want to know immediately about all these amazing, cool, fun things, but in the end, when people leak, they ruin the plans and potentially ruin the content, and we would really like people to think about that and maybe not do so many of these kinds of negative things."

A development that many gamers also believe makes the event less enjoyable to follow. But other things were also discussed, such as the confirmed guest characters - Ichiban Kasuga, Hatsune Miku and Joker - will be sold at a price that we think many of you will appreciate:

"So when you buy the game, even after the game has been released, we will release these new characters for free, so that people can come back, get a new character and have fun, and continue playing the game with different characters."

All in all, an interesting interview with an interesting person, and we can definitely recommend reading the whole thing. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be released on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox on September 25.