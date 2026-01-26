Sonic Team is "always thinking about who might be next" for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

HQ

A bunch of free characters have already been released for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, just like Sega promised. But after getting good reviews, selling well, and having a lot of players on Steam and other platforms, it looks like we might even get more than what was originally planned.

In an interview with MCV magazine (via VGC), Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka says they are open to continuing to explore Sega's rich history - where they have already released characters such as Hatsune Miku, Persona protagonist Joker, new Like a Dragon hero Ichiban Kasuga, and dream demon Nights, with Monkey Ball icon AiAi waiting around the corner. He says we should keep our eyes open and seems to hint that there may be more than what has already been confirmed:

"Sega has such a rich cast of characters, and Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is a great place to celebrate that legacy. We're always thinking about who might be next, so keep an eye out for more announcements down the line as the Season continues."

However, it's not just beloved Sega icons he wants to include, but also more obscure Sonic characters, such as those from one of Sonic's TV series or IDW comic books:

"There's a lot of passion around the extended Sonic universe, and we're open to including the 'deep cut' characters if the opportunity feels right. We want Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to represent all eras of Sonic."

In addition to Sega's own characters, it is of course not impossible that there will be more third party guest appearances in the style of the already released Steve and Alex (from Minecraft), Pac-Man, and the upcoming fan favorite Mega Man. However, Iizuka wants the additions to be "a natural extension of the Sonic universe and not just a marketing opportunity," which essentially means characters that are "something fun and visually unique."

We have previously reported that, according to game director Ken Kobayakawa, 2026 will be "a year in which we'll surprise everyone, centered on the 'fun of games' that you'd expect from a team with arcade roots." Combined with what Sonic Team CEO Iizuka says above, it seems that there is a lot of fun in store ahead.