Sonic Symphony is coming to London this year

Sonic the Hedgehog is a video game character that breathes the same rarefied air as that of Mario. The blue blur is a household name, and while he hasn't been as successful as Nintendo's mascot in the game space as of late, the character is still a gaming icon. Which is why it's great to see that Sega are honouring the character once again with a dedicated set of live performances being held around the world as part of the Sonic Symphony World Tour.

The tour picks up after performances that were held at the 30th Anniversary Symphony and the Brazil Game Show 2022, with this world tour taking the symphony to London and Los Angeles as well.

The symphony will see in-person performances of classic Sonic music, from the 8-bit era all the rock and EDM songs, and will see each performed by a live symphony orchestra and rock band, and if this sounds like a great way to spend an evening, the dates for the 2023 World Tour are as follows:



London, UK at Barbican Hall on September 16



Los Angeles, California at Dolby Theatre on September 30



Sega also promises special guests at each show and more details in the near future. As for when tickets will start selling, pre-sale tickets are available from May 25 at 10AM in each location's local time, before public sale tickets begin on May 26 at the same time.