Sonic Superstars soundtrack now available on Spotify

Last year saw the release of the entertaining platformer Sonic Superstars, which brought back Sega's mischievous mascot and his friends in classic two-dimensional form.

Unfortunately, for some unknown reason, Sega had scheduled the release date just three days before the blockbuster Super Mario Bros. Wonder - which meant that too many people missed Sonic Superstars. As well as being a fun game, it also had a really catchy soundtrack, and now you can listen to it in full via Spotify and other major music streaming services.

If you haven't played Sonic Superstars yet, we think you should do so, and enjoy a soundtrack that will brighten up any dull Monday.

Thanks, Sonic Stadium.