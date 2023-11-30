Sonic Superstars sales weaker than Sega anticipated

HQ

While most video game media and gamers seem to agree that Sonic Superstars was a pretty awesome game that delivered a really entertaining Sonic experience, it still seems like the game hasn't been sold at the rate it deserves.

During the latest round of financial results from Sega Sammy, they reveal that sales are "slightly weaker" than anticipated, even though they are not too worried and ultimately expect it to sell in line with Sonic Frontiers, a game that was dubbed "greatly exceeding" the forecasts as Christmas really is the best time of the year for Sonic:

"Sonic Superstars was released in October, which is a slightly weaker start than we had anticipated, but in reality, when Sonic IP sells the most is mainly November to December, and more than 90% of this title's marketing cost will be spent in the Thanksgiving and holiday season from November onwards. Although in the financial results announced today, we are forecasting this title's sales slightly weaker with the view of the status of start mentioned above, we plan to continue our marketing efforts to sell on the same level as Sonic Frontiers."

If you haven't played Sonic Superstars yet, you can check out our review over here and watch 15 minutes of gameplay below to find out why we and others like it so much.

Thanks, NintendoLife.