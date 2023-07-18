Sonic Superstars has been age-rated in the US

HQ

It's easy to forget that Sonic Superstars was announced last month, as we've talked a lot about it since then and it looks like a game the fans have asked for, for a long time. It's also said to be released sometimes later this fall, and fortunately enough, it seems like this will actually happen.

The reason why we believe this is that the American PEGI counterpart ESRB now has age-rated the game, something that's usually done fairly close to launch. As expected, it got the rating E (for Everyone), and this is how the rating board describes it:

"This is an action platformer in which players assume the roles of Sonic and his friends as they zoom around colorful zones and attempt to defeat Dr. Robotnik. As players speed through whimsical environments, they can jump on enemies' heads, causing them to transform into small creatures; Sonic and friends react to damage by losing coin-like rings and falling off-screen when defeated. Boss battles can depict more protracted combat, with cartoony explosions."

And that sounds like pretty much everything we've hoped for. What about you?

Thanks My Nintendo News