Sonic Superstars goes full speed ahead with launch on October 17

After Sonic's resurgence in the world of video games (he had already done so with the cinematic success of his two live-action films) with the release of Sonic Frontiers last November, many of us were surprised by the announcement at Summer Game Fest that we would be getting a new title from the blue hedgehog this year, and that it would also return to the original side-scrolling formula. But that's how we discovered Sonic Superstars.

Geoff Keighley brought the title back to the forefront during Gamescom's Opening Night Live, showing off a new trailer where we got to see new stages and the long-awaited four-player co-op multiplayer mode, controlling Sonic, Tails, Amy Rose and Knuckles. And if that wasn't enough, we also got the release date. Sonic Superstar launches on October 17, 2023, further tightening the autumn schedule.

In addition to the news about the upcoming Sonic Superstars, The Final Horizon update for Sonic Frontiers was also announced, which will be completely free and includes new characters, a new story and new challenges.