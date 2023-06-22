Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars gets a new gameplay trailer

This will be a fall to remember for fans of 2D-platformers as Mario also has an adventure of his own.

Sonic Superstars was announced during Summer Games Fest, and offers a more classic 2D-Sonic in what seems to be a very promising adventure. During the announcement, we did get to see a first trailer from the game, and later we also got to check it out ourselves (read our preview over here) - but off course we want more.

And that is exactly what we got during yesterdays Nintendo Direct with a new gameplay trailer. We cannot help but to point out that both Mario and Sonic are getting new 2D-adventures later this years as Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced during the same Nintendo Direct. This means that fans of 2D-platform adventures will likely have the best fall in probably at least a decade to look forward to.

Enjoy the lightning fast trailer below with the Blue Blur and his friends, as well as six new screenshots.

