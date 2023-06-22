Sonic Superstars gets a new gameplay trailer

HQ

Sonic Superstars was announced during Summer Games Fest, and offers a more classic 2D-Sonic in what seems to be a very promising adventure. During the announcement, we did get to see a first trailer from the game, and later we also got to check it out ourselves (read our preview over here) - but off course we want more.

And that is exactly what we got during yesterdays Nintendo Direct with a new gameplay trailer. We cannot help but to point out that both Mario and Sonic are getting new 2D-adventures later this years as Super Mario Bros. Wonder was announced during the same Nintendo Direct. This means that fans of 2D-platform adventures will likely have the best fall in probably at least a decade to look forward to.

Enjoy the lightning fast trailer below with the Blue Blur and his friends, as well as six new screenshots.