Sonic Superstars' Achievements revealed

Last week we could finally present our review of Sonic Superstars, which premieres tomorrow for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox. Now the full list of Xbox Achievements (which will also be the same as PlayStation trophies) has been revealed over at TrueAchievements.com, and they do not look very hard to get. Most of them are fairly straight forward and only requires you to play the game (a lot), while a few seem more tricky.

You can check out the full list below, beware as the secret Achievements are included, which could be considered mild spoilers:

BRIDGE ISLAND Completed Cleared all of BRIDGE ISLAND.

SPEED JUNGLE Completed Cleared all of SPEED JUNGLE.

SKY TEMPLE Completed Cleared all of SKY TEMPLE.

PINBALL CARNIVAL Completed Cleared all of PINBALL CARNIVAL.

LAGOON CITY Completed Cleared all of LAGOON CITY.

SAND SANCTUARY Completed Cleared all of SAND SANCTUARY.

PRESS FACTORY Completed Cleared all of PRESS FACTORY.

GOLDEN CAPITAL Completed Cleared all of GOLDEN CAPITAL.

CYBER STATION Completed Cleared all of CYBER STATION.

FROZEN BASE Completed Cleared all of FROZEN BASE.

EGG FORTRESS Completed Cleared all of EGG FORTRESS.

Trip's Courage Cleared Trip's story.

Victory Fanfare Defeated the true boss.

Whirligig World Cleared 1 Bonus Stage.

Fruity Frontier Cleared an ACT "Fruit".

Buddy Bond Cleared a Stage with a friend.

Charge! Used the Blue Emerald power "Avatar".

Fire! Used the Red Emerald power "Bullet".

All-seeing Used the Purple Emerald power "Vision".

Flow Like Water Used the Light Blue Emerald power "Water".

Vine Climb Used the Green Emerald power "Ivy".

The Gentle Flow of Time Used the Yellow Emerald power "Slow".

Distinctive Flair Used the White Emerald power "Extra".

Supercharged Turned super using the 7 Chaos Emeralds.

Ring King Collected 10,000 Rings.

Two Birds, One Stone Used the Goal Plate to reveal the hidden Item Box.

Fruitful Endeavor Turned Lagoon City's Goal Plate into a pile of fruit.

Heroic Blue Blur Used Sonic's Drop Dash to defeat 100 enemies.

Aerial Takedown Artist Used Tails' aerial attack to defeat 100 enemies.

Crimson Guardian Used Knuckles' glide to defeat 100 enemies.

Tenderhearted Hammer-wielder Used Amy's Hammer to defeat 100 enemies.

Prickly Protector Used Trip's double jump to defeat 100 enemies.

Zap Scrap Star Cleared Zap Scrap in Frozen Base without taking damage.

Medal Maestro Collected 100 Medals from Bonus Stages.

ACT "Fruit" Aficionado Collected 600 or more Rings from ACT "Fruit".

Ring Collector Collected 200 or more Rings when clearing a Stage.

All in a Day's Work Defeated 1,000 enemies.

Gold Enemy Hunter Defeated the gold enemies in all Stages.