Sonic scores big at the box office in opening weekend

Sonic - The Movie stormed into cinemas and theatres the world over this weekend, and in the process, the blue hedgehog set the box office alight by taking more than $100 million USD (up to $111 million if you factor in estimates that include Monday's takings).

The numbers came to our attention via the Hollywood Reporter, with an estimated $57 million coming via the North American market, which makes it the best opening for a video game adaptation in North America, beating previous record-holder Detective Pikachu's $54.3 million.

Elsewhere, Sonic managed $43 million from international markets (including an estimated £4.75 million in the UK), bringing the total past $100 million. That being the case and given how Hollywood operates, you've got to think that it's likely we'll be seeing a sequel at some point.

The Sonic movie stars the voice of Ben Schwartz as the Sega mascot, who is supported by sheriff James Marsden and faces off against the evil Dr Robotnik played by comic master Jim Carrey. You can read our review of this surprisingly good adaptation right here.