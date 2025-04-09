Sonic Rumble will fully launch in May

HQ

After a long period as a pre-release project with some folk getting access ahead of time via betas and pre-registrations, the mobile, Fall Guys-like Sonic the Hedgehog game is now ready to make its official debut.

Following a recent delay, Sonic Rumble is now slated to make its arrival on iOS and Android on May 8, 2025, meaning its launch is less than 30 days away, something that was confirmed in a recent social media post.

Ahead of this launch date, we're encouraged to continue pre-registering for it to help push the community campaign to its limit. As it stands, fans will be able to boot up the game and receive access to 5,000 rings, a happy Chao sticker, a Crystal Chao buddy, a Garnet Knuckles skin, and seemingly soon a Movie Sonic skin as well.

Are you excited for Sonic Rumble?