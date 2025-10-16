Sonic Rumble will finally launch in November

HQ

The saga of Sonic Rumble seems to finally be coming to an end. The mobile arcade royale game has been in development for a good while and had multiple former release dates that were each followed by delays. Now, as we're edging closer to the end of 2025, Sega has affirmed the launch plans for the title once more.

We're informed that Sonic Rumble will finally be coming to iOS and Android devices as soon as this November. We don't yet have a firm date to share, but there is a new trailer, which you can see below, plus a fresh blog post that shares additional bits and pieces of information.

On that point, we're told: "Over the last few months, Sonic Rumble has seriously evolved, with every single change aimed at making your experience better. This extra development time allowed us to roll out several, player-focused updates that refined the core game from the ground up. The goal? A super smooth, intense, and incredibly fun game right from the jump."

This final version of the game should have a more dynamic core, streamlined onboarding, and even improved progression. While this is exciting in itself, we're also told that "there will be plenty more to come!"

Are you excited for Sonic Rumble?