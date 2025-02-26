Sonic Rumble is now coming a little later than expected

HQ

If you have been keeping an eye out for Sonic Rumble and have been counting down the days until the winter comes to a close and the game is supposed to debut, we have a little bit of bad news for you.

The game that was originally expected to launch in winter has been delayed and now will be coming sometime in the spring. We don't have a firm date to go on just yet, but a small roadmap for the coming weeks has been outlined all the same.

We're told that for the rest of the winter, pre-registration will continue as will pre-launch phase two. We can expect an update that adds new stages, co-op battles, friend invitations, and more languages, and then a follow-up update that adds quick play to the ranks too. This will all happen before the launch sometime in the spring when another update drops and introduces a competitive mode, new crew features, and more skills for each character.

Talking about the delay, Sega explains: "We would like to extend a huge thank you to our players and Sonic fans for their patience in waiting for the global launch of Sonic Rumble. The team is committed to delivering a memorable experience for Sonic fans with even more new game mechanics, new features, and more exciting content to look forward to."

Are you looking forward to Sonic Rumble?