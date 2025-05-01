Sonic Rumble gets delayed again, this time indefinitely for the time being

HQ

Sonic Rumble has been playing it's own twisted game with its fans as of late, as the mobile title has been set to launch on several dates in recent memory, missing each and consistently being delayed. It looked like this was set to come to an end this May as the game was slated to launch finally on May 8, but alas the same has happened once again.

In a lengthy blog post, Sega notes that Sonic Rumble is being delayed again and that this time it's actually an indefinite delay. The post states that "store pages might indicate a specific date for Sonic Rumble's release. However, this is a placeholder date. The actual release date for the Sonic Rumble Global Launch will be revealed at later date."

As for why the game is being pushed once more, we're told that the incorporation of new features following the pre-registration campaign is to blame, with the statement explaining:

"These upcoming changes will fundamentally reshape the game, and one thing has become clear: We want to create a game that evolves and stays fun for months and years to come. To build the kind of high-quality, long-lasting Sonic game our players deserve, we need more time.

"As a result, we've decided to postpone the Global Launch. We know this news may be disappointing, and it wasn't a decision we made lightly. We at SEGA share that disappointment, especially because we're making this call so close to the launch timing we had originally hoped for. However, we believe taking this extra time is the right choice for the future of Sonic Rumble."

Sega and Sonic Team do intend to run a Q&A session with fans to discuss this change on Discord tomorrow (May 2), meaning we'll likely have further confirmation about the state of the game very soon.