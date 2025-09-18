Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will have a free new drive and kart each month

HQ

Today marks exactly one week until the premiere of Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, giving everyone who owns a console other than the Switch 2 the opportunity to enjoy truly lavish mascot racing. And it seems that the release is just the start of a truly ambitious support plan.

In a Famitsu interview (via Ryokutya2089) with director Ken Kobayakawa and producer Ryuichi Taki, it was explained that every month we can look forward to both a new character and a new kart - at no extra cost. We already know that Sega will not limit itself to the Sonic universe, but there are already guests such as Hatsune Miku, Ichiban Kasuga, and Joker on their way from Sega itself, as well as external appearances by SpongeBob Squarepants (and friends).

They won't stop there either, as various events and other unannounced happenings are also planned. All in all, it sounds like drivers hungry for karting will have a lot to look forward to.