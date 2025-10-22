Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will get future support if "enough people are coming in and playing it"

HQ

Even before Sonic Racing: Crossworlds was released, Sonic Team said they had a year of support planned with new free characters (mainly from Sega's own brands) and premium guest characters that cost money. Several of these also include new vehicles and tracks. But after the first year, what happens then? Will the support end?

Fortunately, it seems that this will not be the case. As long as people are playing Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Sonic Team is willing to continue supporting it with new content. In an interview with Polygon, Sonic Team boss and game producer Takashi Iizuka says:

"If enough people are coming in and playing it, there's conversations about the game. We have one year of DLC, we could do year two, we could do year three of DLC. Tell us what you want!

These are the things we can do because it is an online game. We could add new gadgets, we could balance the game differently."

And with that, we can only hope that it continues to do as well as it has so far, because then the game will continue to expand for a long time to come.