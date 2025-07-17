Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be released both digitally and physically for Switch 2

HQ

When Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is released in September, it will be available for Switch in addition to PC, PlayStation and Xbox... but no version specifically for Switch 2. Now, Sega has told us more about the latter edition, and it's basically all good news.

The game will be released digitally on Switch 2 just in time for the holidays, and a physical version will be released early 2026. Sega has apparently also listened to the complaints about so-called Game Key Cards (games that do not contain the actual games, but only act as a key that allows you to download and play the title), and in the game's official FAQ we can read:

"The physical version will feature the full base game on a 64GB cartridge."

If you feel like jump-starting for Switch already in September, you can do so because "there is a $10.00 USD Upgrade Pack for Nintendo Switch", and you also get to keep your save file.

A little longer wait than we'd hoped for, but otherwise it seems Sega is doing everything right with Sonic Racing: Crossworlds for Switch 2.