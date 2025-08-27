Sonic Racing: Crossworlds preview: Sega has a competitive karting with a lot of promise for the future

HQ

If you'd asked me a couple of years ago, I'd have told you that matching a new Sonic title with a Mario title would have a pretty clear winner in Nintendo's moustachioed plumber, but in 2025 the cards are very different. Mario Kart World conquers, but it still doesn't manage to win as much love as its predecessor did, and in the meantime other racers are lining up on the starting grid with well differentiated and original proposals to satisfy other karting niches. But Sega, as we all know, has the fastest engine, and Takashi Iizuka and his team have been working on a fun and fast Sonic Racing: Crossworlds for some time now, and I think it's going to be a close competition.

I say this with full knowledge of the facts, having just had a half hour to try out the next racing game from Sonic and friends. It was enough time to explore the roster of drivers, the number of cups to race in Grand Prix, and even win one of them.

The game is a spiritual sequel to Team Sonic Racing, although here there is much more variety of drivers, tracks and racing elements. The karting and racing genre is not exactly my forte, but most of my multiplayer experiences are associated with these types of games. For me, therefore, it's been more important to feel that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds was fun than technically challenging, and that's where I start to see that the engine of the car starts to take the first corner.

This is an ad:

For starters, play with whoever you want. Sonic Racing: Crossworlds features 23 characters (many of which will be unlockable by participating in the various game modes) from the Sonic franchise, and a host of other Sega characters that will join either as unlockables or free upgrades. As Takashi Iizuka told me in a post-game interview, the aim is to give you the chance to explore the game with your free video game character, even if he or she is not necessarily part of Sega itself.

Once you've chosen your driver (I played as Amy Rose, who I've been fond of since Sonic Superstars), it doesn't really influence your chances of winning, but choosing the type of vehicle does. There are a variety of them available, based on different functionalities such as speed, handling, acceleration, strength and endurance, and then in turn you can choose a Gadget before you enter the race that gives you a small passive advantage, such as doing better drifting or getting more rings or faster aerial tricks. There are over 70 different gadgets, so there will be plenty of scope to customise your vehicle. So it all depends on your play style, whether you are more aggressive or more precise in the turns, so I went for a balanced combination that favours drifting, one of the main features of the game, and I got it right.

In the race the game feels phenomenal, with frenetic, but at the same time orderly gameplay. To take advantage of all the possibilities the track has to offer (Sonic Team also confirmed that there will be plenty of secret paths to discover to set better times), racers can collect rings that add a small speed boost, while drifting around corners or performing aerial stunts on every jump. In Grand Prix, an AI racer is chosen as your Rival, and the competition will be centred between that character and yourself. The AI will be more favourable to him, and he will try his best to make you lose places in the rankings. I think it's a good way to spice up the single player, which is something that is lacking in current karting. Yes, all of that may sound familiar from other titles, but here the feeling is that it's genuinely enjoyable, as well as more casual control.

This is an ad:

On standard difficulty, the AI of the other drivers reacted well even to my mischief and use of in-race objects, such as boosts or attack objects to throw them out of the race. At a certain point in the second lap of each track you enter one of these additional Worlds, where the scenery changes completely and can take you to paradisiacal beaches, erupting volcanoes, the back of a burning dragon... Sonic's punkish craziness is present beyond the fun characters and items in the race.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds doesn't really invent anything new, but it's got the right parts to put together a car that's a force to be reckoned with in today's karting game scene. Its main asset for the future is that the base game will come with a ton of content out of the box, a ton of drivers and cross-platform cross-play, as well as a substantial (free, but also some paid) post-launch content plan. Of course, the IP is at one of its best moments in history, so I'm sure there's no shortage of pilots for the many multiplayer (local or online) game modes on offer. I'm really looking forward to exploring all the possibilities it has to offer when it arrives in a month's time.