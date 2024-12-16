Sonic Racing: Crossworlds offers "racing across land, sea, air, space, and time"

One surprise that didn't quite get the attention it deserved during The Game Awards was Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. The reason it got lost in the shuffle was, of course, because there were so many other exciting things on show - but also because it had one of the shortest and most unexciting announcement trailers we've seen in a long time.

Anyway, Sega's Mario Kart challenger is coming back, and now the X account Sonic Stadium has found some new information on the Sega Asia website. Thanks to this, we now know that, among other things, we can look forward to "drifting across dimensions", while "racing across land, sea, air, space, and time".

In a nutshell, it sounds like Sega has opened the door to a metaverse, which should mean that there are no restrictions at all on race course design, which characters can be included (why not the same character from different universes and eras?) and so on.

We don't know when we'll see more, but how does this sound to you?