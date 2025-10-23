HQ

When Sega was about to release the 2D platformer Sonic Superstars, Nintendo announced that they would release their 2D platformer Super Mario Bros. Wonder almost simultaneously. And when Sega announced that they would launch Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, Nintendo was there again, saying that they would release Mario Kart World shortly prior to that.

But... of course, it's not just Nintendo fans who are hungry for kart racing, and perhaps Mario's latest racing adventure has actually increased interest in the genre? After enjoying very good player numbers on Steam since its launch, Sega has now announced that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is officially a million-seller in less than a month.

They also share other data showing that we players have driven 74.5 million races since the debut, a figure that suggests that the million gamers who bought the title have been playing quite diligently.

We would like to remind you that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has today welcomed a new free driver, namely Persona 5 hero Joker, and in connection with this, The Joker Festival (which runs until Sunday) is starting today for those who want to compete a little.