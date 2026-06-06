Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting visits from Godzilla and Evangelion

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Sonic turns 35 this year, and naturally made an appearance at Summer Game Fest. Not with a new game (as of this writing), but to introduce new guest characters for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds' upcoming season. In addition to the previously announced arrival of The Last Airbender crew and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, two spectacular new guest characters were confirmed.

One is Godzilla, who will apparently be making an appearance in the near future, and the other is Neon Genesis Evangelion (where we got to see Ayanami Rei behind the wheel, among other things). We didn't get any specific dates, but the collaborations also seem to include new tracks. Check out the trailer below.