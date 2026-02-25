Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting free DLC drivers today

HQ

Sega continues to expand its kart racer Sonic Racing: Crossworlds at a steady pace, regularly releasing two types of DLC. One is guest characters from third-parties such as SpongeBob, Pac-Man, Mega Man, Teenage Mutant Nintendo Turtles, and more. These come with a car and an accompanying track, but they're not free.

However, they also release plenty of enjoyable free DLC at an even faster pace, featuring their own characters and brands. Thanks to this, you can now race with AiAi from the Monkey Ball series, Ichiban Kasuga from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Nights from... Nights, Joker from Persona 5, and more.

With that said, Sega has now announced that today is the day for the next free download. Today, Tangle and Whisper are being released. If the name doesn't ring a bell, it's not surprising, as they come from Sonic's comic books, where they have become big favourites, so big that they now also appear as racing drivers in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. Sega writes:

"The free Tangle & Whisper update is coming February 25th! A Tangle & Whisper Festival is also coming February 26th from 7PM ET - March 1 6:59PM ET! Please note that World Match will not be available during the Festival.

"In honor of the Diamond Cutters duo, the 2x Point Up Chance reward activates at a 50% rate during the Festival! Form a Squad with your friends using Tangle & Whisper and take on the competition together!"

There will also be a festival in the game starting tomorrow, where you'll have the chance to try out the duo properly. Don't miss it.