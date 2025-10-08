Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting a visit from Minecraft today

HQ

It seems that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has gotten off to a good start after its premiere nearly two weeks ago, and we know that Sonic Team and Sega have a very ambitious and long-term plan to ensure that the title remains fresh and appealing.

This includes a bunch of DLC, both free and premium, and today is the day for the latter. Minecraft characters Alex, Steve, and Creeper are making an appearance and can be purchased separately, but are also included with the Season Pass and Digital Deluxe Edition.

Finally, we would like to remind you that the Minecraft Festival event starts tomorrow, October 10 (1 a.m. BST / 2 a.m. CEST), and runs until October 13 (12:59 a.m. BST / 1:59 a.m. CEST). Take the opportunity to compete and see how your racing skills measure up against the competition.