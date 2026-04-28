Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting a visit from Goro Majima tomorrow

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As tireless as ever, Sonic Team and Sega continue to expand their Mario Kart rival, Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. Tomorrow (Wednesday) marks the debut of the old Yakuza/Like a Dragon troublemaker Goro Majima (in his Captain Majima guise) behind the wheel of his boat-like kart - both of which are completely free for anyone who owns the game.

He'll also get his own festival, which starts just after midnight on Friday (European time) and ends just after midnight on Monday. It's a great opportunity to check out what Captain Majima's all about and unlock some fun rewards.

In recent months, both Mega Man and Red (from Angry Birds) have been added to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, which now boasts a massive roster of drivers. If you'd like to read more about the game, we recommend checking out our review.