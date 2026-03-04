Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is getting a secret guest character on March 25

HQ

Just last week, we announced that perhaps the most unexpected Sonic characters to date, Tangle and Whisper, had joined Sonic Racing: Crossworlds as new drivers. They are not originally game characters, but come from Sonic's comic books, where they have become such big favourites that they are now participating as racing drivers in Crossworlds.

But Sega is already planning ahead and has more in the pipeline. We already know that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Mega Man are on their way, and we also have plenty of unused Sega icons who could take their place behind the wheel, such as Amigo (Samba De Amigo), Gum (Jet Set Radio), Joe Musashi (Shinobi), Ristar (Ristar), Ryo Hazuki (Shenmue), Ulala (Space Channel 5), and of course the old Sega icons Alex Kidd and Wonder Boy.

And now it has been announced that on March 25, we will see who will be joining next, which will be followed by a new weekend festival in honour of the character. The most likely candidate is probably Mega Man, considering that Capcom has a Mega Man-packed event tomorrow, where an announcement about a guest appearance would fit in well. That said, it could be something completely different.

The good news regarding Sonic Racing: Crossworlds doesn't end there, as Sonic Team and Sega also have another surprise in store. This one is aimed at newcomers and gives "2x Rank Points up to the rank of A+" all month, allowing you to level up and unlock things in the game faster.