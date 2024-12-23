Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is being developed by a "Sega elite racing game team"

One of the big surprises at this year's The Game Awards was Sega's announcement of the Mario Kart challenger Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. It was presented with a very short and rather meaningless trailer that didn't say much, but now Sega seems to be ready to tell us more.

We already know that Sumo Digital is not responsible for the development, even though they made the predecessors (most recently Team Sonic Racing from 2019). Now Sega confirms via social media that they themselves are in charge of the development with a "Sega elite racing game team".

What that translates to specifically, we don't know yet. However, Sega insider Jasonvsfreddyvs writes on Reddit that "if the game is being developed in Japan by an elite Sega racing games team, it would most likely be former members of Sega AM2 (Out Run, Daytona USA) and Sega AM3 (Sega Rally, Crazy Taxi)".

If this is true, it would certainly be very good news and we look forward to hearing more.

Thanks My Nintendo News