Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has over 500 interactions between the drivers

HQ

One thing fighting fans always appreciate is when the fighters have unique interactions with each other in reference to rivalry, shared history, and the like. In Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, we can look forward to something similar, as racers have over 500 interactions between themselves.

Some interactions will be between characters who haven't even met before, which bodes well for new rivalries to come. However, these interactions are limited to the regular fighters, so DLC characters will not participate. So, we won't hear Like a Dragon series' Ichiban Kasuga insulting Hatsune Miku, or listen to smack talk from the Persona protagonist Joker or anything like that.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds launches on September 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.