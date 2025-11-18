Sonic Racing: Crossworlds has a Hidden collaboration coming up

HQ

We already know about several collaborations coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, including Mega Man, Pac-Man, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. But there's more in the works, as Sega has now revealed in a cryptic social media post.

This time, however, it doesn't seem to be about a specific character, but rather the fashion brand Hidden. In a new trailer, which you can check out below, we see Sonic racing on Roulette Road and showing off new Hidden stickers, as well as clearly hinting that we'll be getting a new track based on Las Vegas.

Hidden itself has launched a page with a countdown timer revealing that the collaboration will be unveiled in just over three days, when we'll get to see what they've cooked up together with Sega.