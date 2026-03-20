Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets new key visual including all the new drivers

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We've been reporting quite a bit on Sonic Racing: Crossworlds lately, following Sonic Team and Sega's initial announcement of three new characters set to be released in April and May: Red (Angry Birds), Goro Majima (Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii), and Arle (Puyo Puyo).

Shortly thereafter, they also took the opportunity to confirm that the most anticipated guest character to date would be joining the game on March 25, namely, Mega Man. With this, a total of 17 new characters have been added to the game since its launch on September 25, and now Sega apparently felt it was high time to update the game's key visual to include all the new drivers.

You can check them out below; the resolution is high enough for you to use this colourful creation as a wallpaper if you'd like. We also assume it may be updated once more by the end of the year, as according to the official website, there are at least three more Sega characters coming to Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, as well as six third-party guest characters.

It's also worth noting that virtually all of the new characters have brought a new vehicle with them, while also adding classic Sega music (including the iconic "Magical Sound Shower" from Outrun), and the third-party guest characters have also brought new tracks with them.