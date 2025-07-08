Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets an official and free manga

HQ

There are few things the Japanese gaming fanbase loves as much as backstory, and that includes all games. No genre is too obscure and it's thanks to this that we've got the bizarre stories surrounding all fighting games, and now it's time for another fine example.

Via Bluesky, the official Sonic the Hedgehog account is now letting you in on an accompanying Sonic Racing: Crossworlds manga. It's not very long, and other than onomatopoeic katakana (the sound effects you can probably imagine anyway), it's completely textless.

Check out the posts below and remember to read from right to left because it is a Japanese manga after all.

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds launches on September 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.