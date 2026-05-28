Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets a Puyo veteran driver

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It's been a really great couple of months for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds players because almost exactly two months ago to the day, both Mega Man and Proto Man made their debut in the game, complete with a new car and a Dr. Wily track. They were then followed in April by both an Angry Bird and the Yakuza/Like a Dragon thug Goro Majima.

And now, to top it all off, we have yet another new addition: Arle. The name might not be entirely familiar, but she's the main character in Sega's puzzle series Puyo Puyo (which, by the way, turned 35 yesterday and was celebrated in an unexpected way), and she also brings her own car called Twinkle Bayoen, along with some new music. Just like the angry bird Red and Goro Majima, she's completely free to download.

In connection with this, a Puyo Puyo Festival also kicks off today and runs through May 31, so don't miss out. Since Puyo Puyo just celebrated its 35th anniversary, we can also look forward to two bonus decals for our cars.