Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets a catchy opening theme

Since Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is a typical Japanese game in every way, it must, like countless previous Sega games, have a catchy opening song. And now this has been delivered.

The singer is British James Bourne, who writes via Instagram that he now dares to talk about the honor of doing this.

The music is written by composer Takahiro Kai, and you can listen to the track below while enjoying a pretty cool video. On September 25, it's time for the premiere for the entire battery of PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.