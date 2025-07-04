English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Sonic Racing: Crossworlds gets a catchy opening theme

Just like any good animé, you need an upbeat intro song, and we firmly believe this will put a smile on your face.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Since Sonic Racing: Crossworlds is a typical Japanese game in every way, it must, like countless previous Sega games, have a catchy opening song. And now this has been delivered.

The singer is British James Bourne, who writes via Instagram that he now dares to talk about the honor of doing this.

The music is written by composer Takahiro Kai, and you can listen to the track below while enjoying a pretty cool video. On September 25, it's time for the premiere for the entire battery of PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

HQ
Sonic Racing: Crossworlds

Related texts



Loading next content