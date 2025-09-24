Sonic Racing: Crossworlds as a whopping 98% "overwhelmingly positive" Steam reviews

HQ

Tomorrow, September 25, is the official release date for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, and as you know, we've already given it a score. But those who pre-ordered the premium version of the game are already playing it, and thanks to that, there are some impressions to go by on Steam.

My Nintendo News notes that at the time of writing, there are 1,456 user reviews of the game, and for once, it seems that gamers are actually in agreement. A staggering 98% like it, which means an "overwhelmingly positive" verdict.

So there's every reason to believe that Sega can look forward to a flying start tomorrow when it arrives on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. A version for Switch 2 is also in development, but no release date has been set yet.

If you're going to play Sonic Racing: Crossworlds, don't forget to claim your free cosmetic content, and as we reported yesterday, a DLC character has been released before the game has even had its official premiere.