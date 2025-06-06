Sonic Racing: Crossworlds arrives in September and supports guest characters

HQ

One of the games shown off during the currently ongoing Summer Game Fest was Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. It turns out that the rumours were true, and there will be guest characters, but not the previously mentioned SpongeBob and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Instead, it was confirmed that perhaps the world's most popular vocaloid Hatsune Miku will appear alongside Steve from Minecraft, Joker from the Persona series and Ichiban Kasuga himself from Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Sega had more to reveal though, taking the opportunity to divulge that Sonic Racing: Crossworlds will be released on September 25, and it will support crossplay (something Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuka joked was missing from another popular and very current kart game).

