Sonic Racing: Crossworlds about to get expanded with three new iconic DLC drivers

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Sonic Team and Sega had already promised two weeks ago that a new driver would be released for Sonic Racing: Crossworlds on March 25. We speculated then that it might be the previously confirmed character Mega Man, given that Capcom had quite recently held an event featuring the Blue Bomber.

But... that might not be the case. That's because Sega has now announced three more drivers coming to the game, all of whom we think you'll be happy to see. They are Red (Angry Birds) in April, Goro Majima (Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii) in April, and Arle (Puyo Puyo) in May - along with new music.

The latter includes true fan favorites like the OutRun track "Magical Sound Shower", "Like the Wind (Reborn)" from Power Drift, and "Soul on Desert" from Sega Rally, so it's safe to say Sega has dug deep into its retro archives. You can check out all these drivers and tracks in the video below.

We note, however, that Sonic Team is avoiding commenting on the addition set to be released on March 25, so either it has been postponed and replaced by one of the two April characters... or there's another surprise coming next week, in which case we'll likely hear more about it very soon.

What do you think of these three new drivers, who will of course be added as free DLC since they are Sega's own characters? Only third-party characters cost money.