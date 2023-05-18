Sonic Prime returns for its second season in July

Sega and Netflix has announced that Sonic the Hedgehog will be returning to the streamer service this summer, as Sonic Prime will be debuting its second season on the platform in July.

As announced in a tweet, the show will bring back the blue blur and his friends, as they kick off another batch of adventures in the colourful and vibrant world that Sega's and Team Sonic's games have coined.

Sonic Prime Season 2 will officially be debuting on Netflix on July 13, and no doubt we can expect a trailer for the show at the upcoming events in early-to-mid June, perhaps even at Summer Game Fest, as Netflix is a partner for this show.