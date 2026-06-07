Sonic Pico Park offers fast paced co-op action with 8 bit graphics

Sonic made an appearance during Summer Game Fest for a brief announcement confirming new guest appearances in Sonic Racing: Crossworlds. It turned out that both Godzilla and Neon Genesis Evangelion are coming to the series, but the video actually contained two announcements.

After the kart racing segment, we got to see a few brief seconds from a co-op focused game called Sonic Pico Park, which is described as a licensed indie game based on Pico Park - complete with a Sonic theme:

"Sonic Pico Park is a new Sonic-licensed game inspired by the hit indie game Pico Park, featuring its signature puzzle-driven co-op action - all with a Sonic twist! Fans can expect iconic Sonic characters, levels, and special gameplay moments, with plenty of chaos to go around! More details on Sonic Pico Park to be revealed soon."

And... unfortunately, that's all we know. Check out a short presentation in the trailer below.