Sonic Pico Park launches for PC and consoles in November

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As you know, Sonic turned 35 in 2026. Many had hoped that Sega would celebrate this by announcing a new Sonic game in the main series. That hasn't happened yet, but that doesn't mean we'll be completely without news.

During Summer Game Fest, they announced a smaller Sonic adventure called Sonic Pico Park. As the name suggests, it's a spin-off of the Pico Park series that will offer "puzzle-driven co-op action" for up to eight players, both locally and online.

Now a new trailer has been released, and thanks to it, we finally know when Sonic Pico Park will launch. It's coming November 12 to PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.