Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Minecraft

Sonic is now officially visiting Minecraft

Expect some other fan favourite characters and some surprises.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

We've seen takes on Sonic the Hedgehog in Minecraft before, but this time we're not talking about the work of fans, but Sega and Mojang themselves to celebrate the hedgehog's 30th anniversary. In this collaboration, we get Sonic and a whole bunch of his friend like Knuckles and Tails (and unfortunately also Amy Rose) as well as Dr. Robotnik.

A lot of famous levels from the classic Mega Drive games have received new life here, and there are also surprises promised. Check this out in the trailer below, it really looks well made and strangely enough more fun than any 3D-Sonic title from the last decade. Also, to make things even better, it is available now! Check out the official homepage if you want to know more about all this.

Minecraft
MinecraftMinecraft
MinecraftMinecraft

Related texts

Minecraft: Xbox 360 EditionScore

Minecraft: Xbox 360 Edition
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"Time disappears in Minecraft. It is an absorbing experience, one that demands just one more minute in perpetuity."

MinecraftScore

Minecraft
REVIEW. Written by Jesper Karlsson | GR Sweden

"I would like to compare Minecraft to my favourite TV show of all times - Seinfeld. It's a game about nothing."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy