Sonic is getting more 2D adventures in the future

Sonic Frontiers was a pretty big hit for Sonic Team with fairly good reviews and good sales numbers. It was also a big step as far as gameplay goes as it changed the classic formula to something more in the veins of an RPG.

But that doesn't mean this is what Sonic Team will stick to exclusively in the future. The Sonic Frontiers director Morio Kishimoto has revealed on Twitter that we can look forward to more 2D games in the future, existing alongside with 3D adventures, by explaining to a fan that: "we have side-scrolling Sonic games to look forward to".

While we most certainly look forward to more Sonic Frontiers content and hopefully a sequel eventually, another 2D Sonic is something we're really hoping for. What about you?