Sonic is battling Godzilla in new comic-book crossover

Sonic has been involved in countless crossovers over the years. He recently met DC superheroes, and before that he had adventures with the likes of Mega Man, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. And... now it's time for another crossover.

This time, however, cooperation seems unlikely, as IGN reveals that Sega's speed-loving hedgehog will be battling Godzilla in a new IDW comic book series. Godzilla Rivals creator Nick Marino is also behind this story, which will be illustrated by Jack Lawrence and coloured by Reggie Graham. Among other things, we can read:

"IDW is constantly brainstorming new potential crossovers, and we've always been especially excited about the possibility of bringing these two iconic licenses together. This crossover in particular is also one that fans have been asking us for loud and clear for years, so it's been high up on the list to try to make happen. Who wouldn't want to see the Blue Blur vs. the King of the Monsters, after all? So this idea has actually been on the IDW team's radar for a very long time, but it wasn't until the last year or so that all the pieces fell into place and we could get to work on it! We're lucky to have such a great creative team to bring this story to life, and of course, this crossover would not have been possible without a tremendous amount of support from Sega and Toho!"

Marino also says that much of the inspiration comes from the Dreamcast classic Sonic Adventure, which had a hub world set in a big city:

"Sonic Adventure became a huge inspiration on this project somewhere in the second-ish year of development (it's been a long ride!). When you're dealing with giant monsters, you have to think on a bigger scale, and Station Square provided an incredible canvas for us to splatter with destruction and mayhem. My collaborators, Jack Lawrence and Reggie Graham, have risen to the challenge, depicting that special city with jaw-dropping detail."

The first issue will be released this summer on a date yet to be determined, and you can check out the cover below.