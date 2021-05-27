Sonic has got his voice back

You're watching Advertisements

In January, Sonic lost his classic voice as the actor Roger Craig Smith tweeted "10 years was an amazing run. Onward to new zones!" combined with a broken blue heart. The fans really wasn't onboard with this decision and started to complain in various loud ways.

And guess what, it seems like Sega has listened. Yesterday, Smith was back with another tweet yesterday, and this time it was way more optimistic:

"I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community. I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games. Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned! THANK YOU...from the bottom of my blue heart."

Sega never gave a reason why Smith would be fired, but it is widely believed they wanted Ben Schwartz (the Sonic voice actor from the Sonic movie) as a replacement. Hopefully, we'll get to hear more from Sonic's old/new voice later today at the streamed Sonic event at 17:00 BST / 18:00 CEST.