Sonic gets an animated Netflix series

You're watching Advertisements

Netflix really has been diving into the video games industry the last few years by making movies or series based on Assassin's Creed, Castlevania, Dragon's Dogma, Resident Evil and kind of The Witcher. Now they're going for something more kids friendly.

Because Netflix has teamed up with Sega, Man of Action Entertainment and WildBrain to create a new 3D animated Sonic series that is set to arrive in 2022 if everything goes according to plan. We don't get anymore information than that, so we'll see, or hear, who they'll get to voice our blue friend and crew.