Sonic gets a Santa suit in Sonic Superstars

Sonic Superstars is one of the most entertaining platform games of the year and offers a classic Sonic adventure with side-scrolling and high speed, as well as the possibility to play co-op. We assume that many of you will enjoy this game over the Christmas holidays and the fact is that we can now pimp the Christmas feeling a little extra thanks to free DLC.

The design is reminiscent of the corresponding gift in Sonic Frontiers from last year and is a nice little trifle we definitely think you should take advantage of.