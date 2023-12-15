Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sonic gets a Santa suit in Sonic Superstars

The world's fastest hedgehog wants to help spread the Christmas spirit this year with a free holiday themed download...

Sonic Superstars is one of the most entertaining platform games of the year and offers a classic Sonic adventure with side-scrolling and high speed, as well as the possibility to play co-op. We assume that many of you will enjoy this game over the Christmas holidays and the fact is that we can now pimp the Christmas feeling a little extra thanks to free DLC.

The design is reminiscent of the corresponding gift in Sonic Frontiers from last year and is a nice little trifle we definitely think you should take advantage of.

