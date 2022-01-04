Sonic Frontiers was originally scheduled to roll out in 2021

HQ

After all kinds of rumours and leaks, Sonic Frontiers was finally revealed at The Games Awards 2021 last month and confirmed its release window of 2022. Then, just last week, another leak suggested that Sonic Frontiers might arrive in November 2022. Even though this hasn't been officially confirmed, we did get more interesting information from Sega.

During a Q&A session with the investors, Sega was asked if the latest title in the Sonic series has an open world kind of concept, and if they have any target number of sales to share.

Sega first responded to the target number by saying that they'd like to "go beyond the first year sales number" of the previous title, Sonic Forces, before they moved onto asking for everyone to wait for more details. They didn't share details of the new game, just said Sonic Frontiers was supposed to roll out last year as part of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Sonic, however this is "a completely new title for the first time in many years", they don't want to make any compromise in terms of quality. Therefore, they decided to delay the game by a year "in order to further brush up the quality".

"Not only for this title, but during the development phase, we have been steadily conducting analysis to improve the quality of the title before release, such as introducing game testing based on external evaluations, and I have a feeling that it will become a good game and have high expectations for it", said the team.

Of course, if it's for the game's good, we can't really complain about the delay. It is, after all, better to get a high-quality title than a semi-finished product - just look at Cyberpunk 2077. What are your thoughts?

Thanks, gamingbolt