Sonic Frontiers was one of Sega's best-selling games as of late

In a recent financial report document, the very same one that revealed that Metaphor: ReFantazio is a two-million seller, Sega seemed to have accidentally included a bunch of information about how many of its other games are selling. With a specific focus on titles of the last few years, it's affirmed that Sonic Frontiers is actually one of the publisher's most successful projects.
As per VGC, out of the shared information, Persona 5 Royal tops the list with 7.25 million sold copies, but it's followed by Sonic Frontiers at 4.57 million. Team Sonic Racing (3.5 million) and Total War: Three Kingdoms (3.21 million) came up next, ahead of any Ryu Ga Gotoku project, any other Atlus title, and so forth.
In order, the referenced sales figures are as follows:
