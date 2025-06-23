Sonic Frontiers was one of Sega's best-selling games as of late

HQ

In a recent financial report document, the very same one that revealed that Metaphor: ReFantazio is a two-million seller, Sega seemed to have accidentally included a bunch of information about how many of its other games are selling. With a specific focus on titles of the last few years, it's affirmed that Sonic Frontiers is actually one of the publisher's most successful projects.

As per VGC, out of the shared information, Persona 5 Royal tops the list with 7.25 million sold copies, but it's followed by Sonic Frontiers at 4.57 million. Team Sonic Racing (3.5 million) and Total War: Three Kingdoms (3.21 million) came up next, ahead of any Ryu Ga Gotoku project, any other Atlus title, and so forth.

In order, the referenced sales figures are as follows:



Persona 5 Royal (Including Remaster version) - 7.25 million



Sonic Frontiers - 4.57 million



Team Sonic Racing - 3.50 million



Total War: Three Kingdoms - 3.21 million



Yakuza: Like a Dragon - 2.86 million



Sonic Superstars - 2.43 million



Total War: Warhammer III - 2.34 million



Shin Megami Tensei V (Including Vengeance) - 2.11 million



Persona 3 Reload - 2.07 million



Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - 1.66 million



Like a Dragon: The Man Who Erased Their Name - 0.96 million



Are you surprised by these figures?