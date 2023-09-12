Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon's story revealed in new video

HQ

While the Sonic Frontiers' expansion The Final Horizon was briefly mentioned in a roadmap for the game last year, we got to see more from it during Gamescom last month, when it was revealed that the free DLC would arrive on September 28.

Now we've gotten a video that sets the stage for The Final Horizon, in which we are going to get to play as Knuckles, Tails, Amy and of course Sonic himself. Each character have to face different challenges, that aren't necessarily what you might think.

This story trailer is full of amazing artwork and we definitely think you should check it out.