Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon's story revealed in new video

Sonic Frontiers is getting yet another round of free and interesting content.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While the Sonic Frontiers' expansion The Final Horizon was briefly mentioned in a roadmap for the game last year, we got to see more from it during Gamescom last month, when it was revealed that the free DLC would arrive on September 28.

Now we've gotten a video that sets the stage for The Final Horizon, in which we are going to get to play as Knuckles, Tails, Amy and of course Sonic himself. Each character have to face different challenges, that aren't necessarily what you might think.

This story trailer is full of amazing artwork and we definitely think you should check it out.

HQ
Sonic Frontiers

Related texts

0
Sonic FrontiersScore

Sonic Frontiers
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



Loading next content